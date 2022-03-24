Hillsong founder resigns following misconduct allegations

In a petition for pardon, this church leader has stepped down several times.

The founder and former head of the Australian-born megachurch Hillsong has once again made a public display of stepping down from power, this time in the form of resignation, amid multiple misconduct allegations.

Pastor Brian Houston, 68, announced this January that he had decided to “completely break away” from the leadership of the multinational church founded in 1983.

Houston consistently resigned from his various positions following the move…