HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now) – The Hilo couple have now filed a temporary restraining order against “The Flash” actor Ezra Miller after they allegedly paid him $500 to get him out of jail.

Miller was arrested on Sunday on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar on Silva Street.

The couple, with whom Miller was staying, claim that the 29-year-old threatened to kill them and stole a wallet.

