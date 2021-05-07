Himansh Kohli (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

ENTERTAINMENT

Himansh Kohli (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Himansh Kohli is an Indian television and film actor. He is best known for his role of Lakshya in the Indian Hindi-language romance film Yaariyaan directed by Divya Khosla Kumar. His debut television show was Humse Hai Liife, which aired on Channel V India.

Birth & Early Life

Himansh Kohli was born on 3 November 1989 in Delhi to a Sikh family. His father is Vipin Kohli and mother is Neeru Kohli. Himansh has one sister Disha Kohli. Himansh is remarkably close to his father. He did his schooling from K.R. Mangalam School, Delhi and pursued his graduation in Mass Media from Amity University, Noida.

Bio

Real Name Himansh Kohli
Nickname Himansh
Profession Actor
Date of Birth 3 November 1989
Age (as in 2021) 32 Years
Birth Place Delhi, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Delhi, India
Family Mother: Neeru Kohli
Father : Vipin Kohli
Himash kohli with His Parents
Sister : Disha Kohli
Himash kohli with Disha Kohli
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Not Available
Religion Sikhism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Himash kohli (Actor)

Career

Himansh started his career as a Radio Jockey in Delhi. He worked as an RJ for Radio Mirchi in 2011. He moved to Mumbai and gave his first audition for the role Raghav Oberoi and made his debut with the serial Humse Hai Liife aired on Channel V.

In 2014, he was shortlisted by director Divya Khosla for the role of the lead Actor Lakshya for the movie Yaariyan. Himansh also worked in films such as Ranchi Diaries, Dil Jo Na Keh Saka, Abhi Nahi Toh Kabhi Nahi and Sweetie Desai Weds NRI.

In 2018, he appeared in the music video Oh Humsafar, alongside ex-girlfriend Neha Kakkar. Recently he played the role of Baggu in the film Boondi Raita in the year 2020.

Education Details and More

School KR Mangalam School, Delhi
College Amity University, Noida
Educational Qualification Graduate
Debut Television : Humse Hai Life (2011)
Humse Hai Life (2011)
Film : Yaariyan (2014)
Yaariyan (2014)
Awards Not Available
Himash kohli (Actor)

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 8″ Feet
Weight 68 Kg
Body Shape Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
Eye Colour Dark Brown
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Dancing, Watching films, Gymming and Travelling
Himash kohli (Actor)

Personal Life

Himansh was dating the Singer Neha Kakkar. They made there relationship official in the set of Indian Idol 10 and were expected to exchange the vows soon but the couple got separated in December 2018.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Unmarried
Girlfriends Neha Kakkar (Singer)
Himash kohli with Neha Kakkar
Controversies A fake video of him apologising to his ex-lover Neha Kakkar went viral on the internet. An infuriated Himansh Kohli took to his social media, and wrote, “I wonder when will such manipulative content be banned from social media. Please stop spreading the hatred and this fake post.”
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Himash kohli (Actor)

Social Media Presence

Some Facts About Himansh Kohli

  • Himansh Kohli was born and brought in Delhi, India.
  • In initial years of her career he faced criticism for being lean.
  • In 2018, he appeared in the music video Oh Humsafar, alongside with Neha Kakkar.

  • Himash loves to do workout and is regular at the gym.
  • Himansh draws his inspiration from Rajesh Khanna.
  • He is an animal lover and has many many pets such as dogs and fishes.
  • He loves adventure sports.
  • He is a particularly good friend of Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar.

