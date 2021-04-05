LATEST

Himanshi Khurana: trolls said – Himanshi, Bhudi actress gave a befitting reply to 'Fame and Money' with Aseem

Himanshi Khurana: trolls said - Himanshi, Bhudi actress gave a befitting reply to 'Fame and Money' with Aseem - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Himanshi Khurana, a very famous and famous actress from Punjab, does not hesitate to respond to the troll. By the way Himanshi’s name was associated with Aseem Riyaz. The two are dating each other. If you remember, Salman Khan’s famous reality show Bigg Boss 13. The house grew closer and both of them gave each other heart, Himanshi Khurana broke up their old relationship.

Although till now Himanshi has been trolled for infinite number of times, but this time people have even said that Himanshi is only with fame and limitless for money. Now Himanshi Khurana has given a befitting reply to people with this type of thinking in his latest interview. He said, ‘I never take trolls seriously. After the end of Bigg Boss, people have made many comments on my personal life. Many things have been said about me and Aseem. People do not even know the reality of our relationship. They don’t even know how much we both support each other. They don’t even know what was causing my breakup. By the way, only one girl is blamed for having a breakup. Do I not have the right to choose the right things? The trollers feel that I am only with fame and limitless for the money. Didn’t I have money and fame before I met Asim?

Apart from this, he said, ‘Both have different tasks and how easy it is for people to make these kinds of things against both of us. When people comment about Asim and my relationship and give the verdict, I get shocked. I mean how can they do this? If I am a negative or bad person, Asim is with me, wouldn’t he know about this? ‘By the way, Himanshi has shut the troller’s mouth.

