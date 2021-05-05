Himesh Reshammiya & Neha Kakkar resume Indian Idol 12’s shoot

These days, there is seldom any show which has not gotten affected by the ongoing pandemic. Our TV industry too has suffered a lot as many of the stars got infected with the virus. SHows got relocated and senior citizens again had to stay back owing to the increased risk they have. Just like every other show, we know how Indian Idol 12 has also relocated it’s location temporarily to another spot namely Daman.

And we know how Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani were missing in action where Manoj Muntashir and Anu Malik stepped in for a few episodes.

However, now they will be taking the center stage again as Reshammiya and Kakkar recently did travel to Daman, shot for two episodes and came back to Mumbai.

But Dadlani continues to remain absent as of yet. Even with Reshammiya and Kakkar only shooting for two episodes, we wonder what are the plans ahead for the show to continue rolling.