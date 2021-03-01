ENTERTAINMENT

‘Himja Garu …’, letter written by Pawan’s hand – Gulat

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is a man of simplicity. He always takes some time out for his colleagues in the film industry to offer his best wishes on many occasions. He gifts freshly grown mangoes and now and then sends gift hampers to celebrities. Now, he created artist Himja’s day by penning a hand-written note. Himja who was earlier seen in Satnamam Bhavathi, Nenu Shailaja, and a few other films, is sharing screen space with Pawan Kalyan in his next film directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

Himja posted a hand-written picture on Instagram and shared her excitement as well as happiness. “No words Pawan Kalyan wrote,” Himaja Garu, I wish you all the best and hope that you will achieve the heights in professional life. “

After making her appearance in the third season of Bigg Boss’ Telugu TV show, Himaja did not get many chances, but she kept doing her best. Fortunately, he played an important role in Pawan Kalyan’s film, on which he raised huge expectations. If the film becomes a hit, he is sure to grab a handful of projects.

The PSPK27, which is yet to receive a title, is releasing on the occasion of Sankranti in January next year. Nidhi Aggarwal plays the lead lady. MM Keravani is searching for music. AM Ratnam is producing the film under Mega Surya Productions.

