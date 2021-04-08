Hina Khan Dons Exquisite Blue Velvet Lehenga, Leaves Fans Gushing Over Her New Look – Tech Kashif

Hina Khan is a stunner and looks ravishing in whichever look she dons. From ethnic to western, she sets some major style gaols. From working in daily soaps to walking for big designers, Hina has created a niche in the industry.

Recently, the television actor has walked the ramp for the designers Abhishek and Vinita’s brand Tatwamm Couture. It was Lakme Fashion Week 2021, where the fashionista donned the exquisite blue velvet lehenga look and set the ramp on fire as a show-stopper. Two weeks ago, the actress updated her fans with thefirst photo from the ramp and expressed how honoured she felt. She even praised the FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week for putting together a unique concept. She expressed her gratitude towards the designersand wrote, “Thank you for having me Abhishek and Vinita.. lotsa love and success,” with a heart emoji.

Recently, the actress and fashionista shared a series of pictures in the same show-stopper outfit from Rajwada collection. The heavily embroidered dark navy coloured lehenga and dupatta with Bandhani work bespoke royalty — the very essence of the entire collection. The actress exuded class and looked like a queen in the regal outfit. To complement the magnificent ensemble, Hina went with minimal makeup and jewellery.

Her enchanting makeup look highlighted her beautiful eyes with a lot of dark black kohl, rendered her cheeks with the tint of youthful blush, accentuated the cheekbones with highlighter and shaped the lips with nude lipcolour. Her open hair cascading down in waves made her overall look really bewitching. And not to forget that only and the most important jewellery piece she opted – a bejewelled nose ring. It was the highlight of the whole ensemble. It put together the whole look so well and made Hina look no less than any Rajwada princess.

Her fans are gushing over her look and fellow celebs like Mouni Roy and Amruta Khanvilkar are praising how stunning she looked.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here