Hina Khan gets corona 6 days after her father's death

Speak of TV actress Hina Khan, the disappointment of father Aslam Khan’s demise final Tuesday isn’t over but that the second bother has come, sir, discuss his father died of cardiac arrest, Hina Khan isn’t with him at the moment Had been. She was capturing in Kashmir. Now 6 days later, Hina has shared on social media that her corona report has come optimistic.

Hina wrote – Amidst this very troublesome and difficult time for me and my household, I’ve develop into Corona virus optimistic. Following the directions of my medical doctors and taking all of the precisions, I’ve quarantined myself. I attraction to all of the individuals in my contact to get their take a look at carried out. I would like your whole prayers. Be secure and take care.

Earlier, Hina Khan shared a submit and wrote, “My pricey father Aslam Khan left all of us on 20 April 2021 and moved to Jannat. I’m grateful to all of you for standing with me and my household on this troublesome time. Me and my household are immersed in mourning. In such a scenario, all my social media accounts will now be dealt with by my group and can hold you up to date about my upcoming initiatives. Thanks all to your love and help. ”

