Hina Khan gets emotional on her first shoot after her father’s demise

After going through a rough phase post her father’s demise Hina Khan is back to work. The actress was evidently missing her dad as she gets back to work.

On May 12, in a live interaction with her fans, on Instagram, Hina announced that she has tested negative for the virus and is recovering. Hina was seen wearing one of her father’s t-shirts during her live session. During the live session, she refrained from talking about her father’s demise.

In her recent Instagram story, Hina expressed her feelings with a share. She wrote, “First shoot after (heartbreak emoji). Miss U dad. I know you will always guide me, protect me, show me the right path and watch my back. I Love You.”

While giving words to her emotions, Hina wrote, “How you used to set my mkup chair at home, turn on the air conditioner, come in between to check on me.. watch me get ready.. those proud eyes missed everything today… I love you daddy. Your strong girl is missing you (heartbreak emoji).”