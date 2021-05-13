ENTERTAINMENT

Hina Khan gets emotional on her first shoot after her father’s demise

Telly Updates

After going through a rough phase post her father’s demise Hina Khan is back to work. The actress was evidently missing her dad as she gets back to work.

On May 12, in a live interaction with her fans, on Instagram, Hina announced that she has tested negative for the virus and is recovering. Hina was seen wearing one of her father’s t-shirts during her live session. During the live session, she refrained from talking about her father’s demise.

In her recent Instagram story, Hina expressed her feelings with a share. She wrote, “First shoot after (heartbreak emoji). Miss U dad. I know you will always guide me, protect me, show me the right path and watch my back. I Love You.”

While giving words to her emotions, Hina wrote, “How you used to set my mkup chair at home, turn on the air conditioner, come in between to check on me.. watch me get ready.. those proud eyes missed everything today… I love you daddy. Your strong girl is missing you (heartbreak emoji).”

Swapnil

Namaste, I am a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a flair to play with words, I invigorate feelings through thoughts, woven with words for the world to imbibe.

Related Items:

Most Popular

84
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
41
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top