Hina Khan gets photoshoot done in yellow dress, photos go viral

Actress Hina Khan is in discussion about her new song these days. Her new song is titled ‘Patthar Wargi’ and Hina has done some photoshoots before appearing in the song. Now the same pictures of them are going viral. Hina is a little less active on social sites after her father’s demise. His team is handling his social media account. Now in the midst of all this, a photoshoot of the actress is going viral.

You can see Hina wearing a yellow dress in this photoshoot in which she looks quite cute. Actually, the actress has not shared the photoshoot on her Instagram, but famous photographer Viral Bhayani has shared these pictures of Hina on her Insta account. All the pictures have Hina’s look stunning which you can see. The actress is going through a difficult phase at the moment, but her photoshoot is amazing. Hina’s father died recently.

According to reports, the day the father of the actress died, she had gone to Srinagar in connection with the shooting. She also succumbed to the corona virus after losing her father and then took a break from work. However, now Hina is fine and is starting to focus on her work again.

