Hina Khan shared the video wearing a father’s t-shirt, said this to fans

Renowned television actress Hina Khan was devastated some time ago. Hina’s father had passed away, leaving her very shattered. After that, she too became positive. Hina was also away from social media and said that her team would manage her account to work.

The same now Hina came live on Instagram on Wednesday and due to this she talked to the fans. Although Hina came live with her upcoming song, she said that she barely handled herself. Hina has also called everyone who took care of her in difficult times. Hina said, ‘In this difficult time, I came to know how good people are in this world. Those who expected me took care of me, but those who did not expect me also took care of me. ‘

Hina also said that she is her daddy’s strong girl and she is wearing Papa’s T-shirt. Hina said that her father would always be with her. Let me tell you that Hina’s new song Patthar Vergi is about to be released which is sung by Biprak. The song will be released on 14 May. Hina had earlier said that she was forced to share her picture. Hina wrote, ‘A forced daughter who cannot go to her mother and handles those who need her most right now. This time is very difficult not only for us but for everyone. But they say that bad times do not last long, strong people live and I am the one and I will always be Daddy’s strong girl.

