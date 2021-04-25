Hina Khan shares first post after father’s demise, shares sorrow with fans

There was stunning information in regards to the actress Hina Khan’s father previously. He died as a consequence of cardiac arrest. At the moment, the actress had gone to Kashmir to shoot considered one of her initiatives. On the identical time, Hina Khan returned to Mumbai instantly after receiving the information of her father’s loss of life. Many celebrities, together with followers have mourned the social media by the loss of life of Hina’s father. On the identical time, Hina has posted the primary on social media after the loss of life of her father. On this publish, whereas sharing his grief with the followers, he has additionally given an essential data.

Hina Khan’s message for followers

Hina Khan has posted an emotional within the story on her Instagram account. During which it’s written – ‘My expensive father Aslam Khan left us all on 20 April 2021. I’m grateful to all of you for worrying about me and my household throughout this tough time. I and my household are in mourning, so my crew will deal with social media accounts for my work commitments. Thanks on your help and love- Hina Khan ‘.

Will take a break from social media

Hina Khan has knowledgeable her followers that she is taking a break from social media for a while. Nonetheless, even on this tough interval, she’s going to full her work commitments by her crew. Hina was capturing for the upcoming mission with Shahir Sheikh in Kashmir, when she acquired this unhappy information.

When talked about father

Hina was very near her father, she was additionally seen sharing footage and movies together with her father on social media. On the identical time, the actress additionally talked about her father throughout the interview to People of Bombay. She had advised how she had come to Mumbai to grow to be an actress from a school in Delhi with out telling her mother and father. However when he advised his mother and father, many relations broke up with him however the father supported him.