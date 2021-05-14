ENTERTAINMENT

Hina Khan’s new song will be released on May 14, the actress came live and started crying

TV actress Hina Khan is in a very difficult phase these days. On the one hand she lost her father and on the other she became infected with the corona. As soon as Hina Khan told her fans about it, her fans were also shattered when they saw a mountain of sorrows over them. According to the recent news, Hina Khan has now recovered. Yes, now there is news of relief for his fans. According to the information received, now the corona report of Hina Khan has come negative. Last night, Hina Khan decided to come live.

Hina Khan spoke to the fans openly through this live video. Meanwhile, he told all his fans that he is now better than ever but still has some problems. In this video, Hina Khan also told about her upcoming project and at the same time Hina Khan has also revealed that she was not in a position to talk to the fans in the past. Hina Khan was also reading the comments of the fans while coming live and her eyes became moist with some comments.

Actually, the fans made Hina Khan realize that in this difficult time, she is not alone but everyone’s prayers are with her. Let all of you know that Hina Khan was very close to her father. She used to upload videos and photos with her father day in and day out. It was sad for him to lose his father. By the way, Hina Khan is going to see you all soon in Patthar Varga Song, which will be released on May 14.

