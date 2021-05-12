ENTERTAINMENT

Hina Khan’s Patthar Wargi Teaser OUT

Telly Updates

The much awaited teaser of Hina Khan’s new music video titled Patthar Wargi has finally released. Hine herself took to her social media account to share the teaser and it has received immense love.  The song seems to be a tale of love and heartbreak. The full music video will be out on Eid, May 14. The video stars Hina alongside Tanmay Ssingh.

The song is sung by Ranvir, Patthar Wargi also features B Praak, who has composed the music of the song. The lyrics are by Jaani and the music video has been directed by Kamal Chandra and produced by Anurag Chauhan and Vinay Gupta.

The teaser starts with Hina Khan and Tanmay Ssingh romancing each other. However, there is a twist as the on-screen couple falls apart in the latter part of the video. They are seen heartbroken. A text in the video reads, “Respect your love before it’s too late.”

Related Items:

Most Popular

81
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
27
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
25
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top