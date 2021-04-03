Hindi Medium Actor Saba Qamar Calls Off Wedding, Fiance Azeem Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, who co-starred with late Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium, has called off her wedding to Azeem Khan. The actor took to her Instagram account to make the announcement. Saba was set to tie the knot with Azeem, a blogger and entrepreneur, but she decided to call off the wedding due to personal reasons. A woman had accused Azeem Khan of sexual harassment a few days after he announced his engagement with Saba. He had even addressed the allegations in a video message posted on Instagram and denied the accusations.

Sharing the news, Saba wrote: “Hi everyone, I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, ‘WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW’ hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it’s never too late to realise the bitter realities! I also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing that is: “I have never Met Azeem Khan in my life we were only connected over the phone” It’s a very hard time on me right now but as we all know ‘THIS TOO SHALL PASS’ Insha Allah 🙂 Much love to you all! -Saba Qamar.”

In his response to the post, Azeem wished Saba all the happiness and took full responsibility for the break-up. He wrote, “Saba you have the most amazing soul and you deserve all the happiness in the universe. May God bless you with all the success and love. Difficult roads often led to beautiful destinations. And yes, I would like to take full responsibility of this breakdown.”