‘Hindi Medium’ fame actress Saba Qamar ended relationship with Azim Khan, wrote- ‘To find out the bitter truths ..’ – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has come into the limelight due to one of her social media posts. Saba Qamar has decided to stay away from Azim Khan and he has given information about this on social media. Seeing this post of Saba, his fans are also surprised.

Sabah Special Announcement
Saba Qamar wrote in a post on Instagram, ‘Hello friends, I have a special announcement for all of you. Due to many personal reasons I have decided to end the relationship with Azim Khan. We are no longer married. I hope all of you will also support my decision as always.

It is never too late to find out the bitter truth
Saba Qamar further wrote in her Instagram post, ‘I believe it is never too late to find out the bitter truths. One important thing I always wanted to clear was that I never met Azim Khan. We were only connected on the phone. This is a very difficult time for me. But as we know it will also pass. Inshallah, lots of love to all of you. ‘

Azim was charged
According to media reports, Azim was accused of sexual harassment by a woman some time back. It is said that Azim had also shared a video then, but he also deleted it in a short time.

Saba worked with Irrfan Khan
Significantly, Saba Qamar is a good name for the Pakistani film industry. Saba has shown her strength in Pakistani cinema as well as Bollywood. Recall that Saba Qamar was seen in the Bollywood film Hindi Medium (Hindi Medium) alongside the late actor Irrfan Khan. Saba told Irrfan in an interview that he had learned a lot from him. Along with this, Saba was surprised as well as the rest of the fans and stars after hearing the news of Irrfan’s death.

