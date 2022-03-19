Hindi Medium Pakistani Actress Saba Qamar Series Rocking In India Actress Shower Love To Indian Audiences

ENTERTAINMENT

Hindi Medium Pakistani Actress Saba Qamar Series Rocking In India

Saba Qamar’s new series

new Delhi :

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, who engulfed the hearts of the Indian audience with Irrfan Khan’s film ‘Hindi Medium’, is in the headlines these days. The reason is Zindagi’s recently launched series ‘Mrs and Mr. Shamim’. In this, Saba Qamar is getting a lot of praise for Umaina’s impeccable and fearless delivery. This talented actor first left his mark on the Indian audience with his Bollywood debut ‘Hindi Medium’. In this he was accompanied by the late actor Irrfan Khan. After working in ‘Hindi Medium’ and now in ‘Mrs and Mr. Shamim’, Saba named some of Bollywood’s most famous Bollywood directors with whom she would like to work in the future.

Saba Qamar says, From ‘Hindi Medium’ and now in ‘Mrs and Mr. Shamim’, I am getting a lot of love from my fans and followers from India. It makes me very happy to see that my work is liked and given so much credit. Hindi Medium was a unique experience that I will remember forever. It has changed me in many ways and has brought many changes in me. When I watch Bollywood changing, I feel that the stories told by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Anurag Basu, Imtiaz Ali and Vishal Bhardwaj are related to my life. These four are my favorite directors in this industry and I would love to work with them sometime in the future.

Zindagi Original ‘Mrs. & Mr. Shameem (Mrs. & Mr. Shameem)’ is a different kind of love story of true relationship which starts from friendship and reaches the stage of living together. In this, every incident that happened during this entire journey has been beautifully threaded. ‘Mrs and Mr Shamim’ is being streamed on ZEE5.

