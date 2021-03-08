Hindu Youth Tech Painting Competition 2021 (Classes 3 to 12) | Apply online, register for the contest @ www.ywc.thehindu.com

Step by step guide to apply online for Hindu Yuva Vishwa Painting Competition 2021 (class 3 to 12), contest registration @ www.ywc.thehindu.com
Popular painting brand JSW, in association with The Hindu Young Tech, will organize a painting competition. The name of the competition is Hindu Youth Tech Painting Competition in which participants must register online. The main objective of this competition is to bring talent to the budding writers. This competition is for all students from class 3 to 12 studying in different schools. Interested students can register online for the painting competition on the dedicated portal of The Hindu Young Tech.
Interested and eligible students can visit the official website ywc.thehindu.com.
Hindu Youth Tech Painting Competition 2021
This article tells about the online process of applying online for registration for the contest on the Hindu Youth Tech Painting Competition 2021 (Class III to XII), eligibility criteria, prize list, official portal on Hindu portal.
JSW Hindu Youth Tech Painting Competition Preliminary Table of Contents
Let us see the list of subjects to participate in the JSW Hindu painting competition.
Sub-Junior (Class 3 to 5)
- Dream home
- Family picnic
- my Favourite Animal
Junior (Class 6 to 8)
- Favorite festival
- Fun with family
- Wildlife safari
Senior (Class 9 to 12)
- Colors of india
- Family leave
- Clean and Green India
How to apply / register online for Hindu Youth Tech Painting Competition 2021 @ ywc.thehindu.com
Let us see the online process to apply for the prestigious Hindu Vishwa painting competition from class 3 to 12.
- Choose any of the above topics mentioned in the article according to the announcement.
- Paint it on a white drawing sheet (size 32.5 width X 22.5 height cm).
- Visit the official portal of ywc.thehindu.com
- It takes online users to the home page.
- Enter all personal details like name, parent details, school details, address etc.
- Enter the unique registration number and subject on the front page of the drawing sheet.
- Type the name, class, school name (with branch), city, state, category of participation, parent’s name, registered email ID and mobile number.
- Please remember, the applicant should record all these details on the sheet, without which the candidate is disqualified.
- Applicants should send their physical drawings to the nearest office of The Hindu, as selected by you at the time of the registration process.
- Please mention “JSW Furturescapes Painting Competition” at the top of the envelope.
- Candidates should ensure that the painting reaches the Hindu office before 10 March 2021.
- If the applicants qualify for the final, the applicants will be notified through the registered ID and mobile number on the last date.
Eligibility Criteria for JSW Hindu Youth Tech Competition
Let us look at the eligibility criteria that an applicant must meet to apply for the Youth Tech Painting Competition.
- Participants should be studying in accredited schools from class 3 to 12th.
- The competition is open only to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Awards for each category
Let us look at the awards of each category of the Hindu Youth Tech Painting Competition 2021.
|SNO
|the prize
|price
|1
|first prize
|10,000
|2
|second prize
|Is 7,500
|3
|Third prize
|5,000
|4
|consolation prize
|1,500 for 7 people
|5
|Stage-wise digital certificate for all participants, qualifiers and winners
|–
Quick Links
YWC Hindu Official Website
Know:
Young Tech Club, The Hindu,
859 and 860, Kasturi Building,
Anna Salai, Chennai – 600002
Hindu Youth Tech Painting Competition 2021 FAQ
Which categories of students qualify for the Hindu Youth Tech Painting Competition 2021?
Students from class 3 to class 12 are eligible to apply for the Hindu Youth Tech Painting Competition.
Who is organizing the most awaited Hindu Youth Tech Painting Competition 2021?
Renowned painting brand JSW and Hindu Young Tech is organizing the most awaited painting competition.
Do applicants have the opportunity to send multiple pictures under the same name?
No, applicants do not have the opportunity to send multiple pictures under the same name.
Which state students are eligible to apply for the Hindu Yuva painting competition 2021?
The competition is only in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.