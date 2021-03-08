Hindu Youth Tech Painting Competition 2021 (Classes 3 to 12) | Apply online, register for the contest @ www.ywc.thehindu.com

Step by step guide to apply online for Hindu Yuva Vishwa Painting Competition 2021 (class 3 to 12), contest registration @ www.ywc.thehindu.com

Popular painting brand JSW, in association with The Hindu Young Tech, will organize a painting competition. The name of the competition is Hindu Youth Tech Painting Competition in which participants must register online. The main objective of this competition is to bring talent to the budding writers. This competition is for all students from class 3 to 12 studying in different schools. Interested students can register online for the painting competition on the dedicated portal of The Hindu Young Tech.

Interested and eligible students can visit the official website ywc.thehindu.com.

Hindu Youth Tech Painting Competition 2021

This article tells about the online process of applying online for registration for the contest on the Hindu Youth Tech Painting Competition 2021 (Class III to XII), eligibility criteria, prize list, official portal on Hindu portal.

JSW Hindu Youth Tech Painting Competition Preliminary Table of Contents

Sub-Junior (Class 3 to 5)

Dream home

Family picnic

my Favourite Animal

Junior (Class 6 to 8)

Favorite festival

Fun with family

Wildlife safari

Senior (Class 9 to 12)

Colors of india

Family leave

Clean and Green India

How to apply / register online for Hindu Youth Tech Painting Competition 2021 @ ywc.thehindu.com

Let us see the online process to apply for the prestigious Hindu Vishwa painting competition from class 3 to 12.

Choose any of the above topics mentioned in the article according to the announcement.

Paint it on a white drawing sheet (size 32.5 width X 22.5 height cm).

Visit the official portal of ywc.thehindu.com

It takes online users to the home page.

Enter all personal details like name, parent details, school details, address etc.

Enter the unique registration number and subject on the front page of the drawing sheet.

Type the name, class, school name (with branch), city, state, category of participation, parent’s name, registered email ID and mobile number.

Please remember, the applicant should record all these details on the sheet, without which the candidate is disqualified.

Applicants should send their physical drawings to the nearest office of The Hindu, as selected by you at the time of the registration process.

Please mention “JSW Furturescapes Painting Competition” at the top of the envelope.

Candidates should ensure that the painting reaches the Hindu office before 10 March 2021.

If the applicants qualify for the final, the applicants will be notified through the registered ID and mobile number on the last date.

Eligibility Criteria for JSW Hindu Youth Tech Competition

Let us look at the eligibility criteria that an applicant must meet to apply for the Youth Tech Painting Competition.

Participants should be studying in accredited schools from class 3 to 12th.

The competition is open only to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Awards for each category

Let us look at the awards of each category of the Hindu Youth Tech Painting Competition 2021.

SNO the prize price 1 first prize 10,000 2 second prize Is 7,500 3 Third prize 5,000 4 consolation prize 1,500 for 7 people 5 Stage-wise digital certificate for all participants, qualifiers and winners –

YWC Hindu Official Website

Know:

Young Tech Club, The Hindu,

859 and 860, Kasturi Building,

Anna Salai, Chennai – 600002

