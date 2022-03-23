Hindustan Unilever Talk With Famous Spices Brand Mdh To Purchase Major Stake All Details Here

MDH MDH Spices Company of late Dharampal Gulati, who is called the emperor of the world of spices, has reached the verge of sale. According to the report, preparations are being made to sell it and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is at the fore in the race to buy it. After the news of this deal came to light on Tuesday, HUL’s shares were open at the level of Rs 2055.

HUL may buy stake

A report said that Hindustan Unilever Limited is in talks to buy a major stake in MDH spice maker Mahashiyan Di Hatti. It has been said in the report that this deal between MDH and HUL can be between 10 to 15 thousand crore rupees. It said that the market for branded spices in the country is huge and it is estimated that it will double to 50,000 crores by 2025.

Monsieur Dharampal Gulati created the brand

Born on March 27, 1923 in Sialkot, Pakistan, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati started MDH Spices Company with a small kiosk in the name of Mahashiyan Di Hatti. After this, people liked his spices so much that this MDH became a big brand. It is worth noting that Dharampal Gulati passed away on 3 December 2020.