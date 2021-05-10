ENTERTAINMENT

Hindustani Bhau arrested in Mumbai, know what is the reason?

Avatar

The former contestant of the country’s biggest and most popular TV reality show Bigg Boss, Vikas Pathak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau on social media, has been detained by the Mumbai Police. This information was shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his social media account Instagram. Paparazzi Post says that Hindustani Bhau was performing at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. After which he was detained by the police shortly before today. Hindustani Bhau was performing here to cancel the examination of the students of class XII.

He also demanded that the government should also waive the school fees of the students. We did get a glimpse of Hindustani Bhau at some point on social media. Instagram recently suspended her account for her inflammatory post. Where writer Puneet Sharma is said to be behind the suspension of his account.

His account was suspended in 2020. After which his videos stopped going viral on social media. After which now former contestants of Bigg Boss openly perform in Mumbai. Hindustani Bhai had been in the news since the beginning of his video. Where he shared videos on social media about various events in the country and the world. While his video was liked by some, there were many who reported him.

