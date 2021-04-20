Hiral Radadiya Wiki, Biography, Age, Web Series, Images

Ashwini Patel (Zarana) aka Hiral Radadiya is an aspiring actress featured in some Hindi net collection. She additionally appeared in few music album initiatives. As a mannequin, she posed for a lot of print shoots. A few of her net collection are Kooku app’s The Story of Spouse, Ullu’s Charmsukh Promotion, and Palang Tod Saali Aadhi GharWaali.
Hiral Radadiya Biography
|Title
|Hiral Radadiya
|Actual Title
|Zarana Patel, Ashwini Patel
|Nickname
|Hiral
|Career
|Mannequin & Actress
|Date of Delivery
|07 April 1989
|Age
|31 (As of 2020)
|Zodiac signal
|Aries
|Household
|Father: Kabir Patel
Mom: Nakshatra Patel
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Academic Qualification
|But to be up to date
|College
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|Delhi College
|Hobbies
|Listening Music and Dance
|Delivery Place
|Delhi, India
|Hometown
|Delhi, India
|Present Metropolis
|But to be up to date
|Nationality
|Indian
Hiral Radadiya’s Official Social Profiles
Fb: But to be up to date
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/hiral_radadiya_758
Attention-grabbing details about Hiral Radadiya
- Her previous Instagram account was hacked by an nameless individual. In her previous Instagram account, she earned 72k + followers however in her new Instagram account, she has solely 20k followers (as of March 2021).
Net Collection Record
Right here is the entire net collection checklist of actress Hiral Radadiya,
Hiral Radadiya’s Photographs
Have a look on newest pics of Hiral Radadiya,
Thanks for visiting themiracletech. For extra biographies, click on right here.