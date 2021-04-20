LATEST

Hiral Radadiya Wiki, Biography, Age, Web Series, Images

Hiral radadiya

Ashwini Patel (Zarana) aka Hiral Radadiya is an aspiring actress featured in some Hindi net collection. She additionally appeared in few music album initiatives. As a mannequin, she posed for a lot of print shoots. A few of her net collection are Kooku app’s The Story of Spouse, Ullu’s Charmsukh Promotion, and Palang Tod Saali Aadhi GharWaali.

Hiral Radadiya Biography

Title Hiral Radadiya
Actual Title Zarana Patel, Ashwini Patel
Nickname Hiral
Career Mannequin & Actress
Date of Delivery 07 April 1989
Age 31 (As of 2020)
Zodiac signal Aries
Household Father: Kabir Patel
Mom: Nakshatra Patel
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Academic Qualification But to be up to date
College But to be up to date
Faculty Delhi College
Hobbies Listening Music and Dance
Delivery Place Delhi, India
Hometown Delhi, India
Present Metropolis But to be up to date
Nationality Indian

Hiral Radadiya’s Official Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/hiral_radadiya_758

Attention-grabbing details about Hiral Radadiya

  • Her previous Instagram account was hacked by an nameless individual. In her previous Instagram account, she earned 72k + followers however in her new Instagram account, she has solely 20k followers (as of March 2021).

Net Collection Record

Right here is the entire net collection checklist of actress Hiral Radadiya,

Hiral Radadiya’s Photographs

Have a look on newest pics of Hiral Radadiya,

