Hiring Alert! CPCL invites applications for 72 Junior Engineering/Technical Assistant Posts, details here:

The last date to apply is till 14th April. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 58 Junior Engineering Assistant posts and 14 Junior Technical Assistant-IV posts in the organization
The online registration for Junior Engineering/ Technical Assistant posts has been declared open by the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL). Those who are interested and eligible can apply for the posts on the official website, cpcl.co.in, This opportunity is open for both fresher and…
Read Full News