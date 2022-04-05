His corpse was displayed as a funeral pyre in a nightclub

Murder a few days ago, rapper gonev deserved a special funeral.

a very special funeral

The video is spreading like wildfire on social media. filmed in a nightclub, it allows us to see Gonyu’s body, laid upright in a protected space by security cords. It seems that through the funeral, the artist was publicly entitled to a final tribute, even though the manner of the work drew some criticism, pointing the finger at a certain lack of respect. The festive side associated with the situation is seen as an act “moved” , For many people on social media.

As a reminder, let us tell you that this artist from Maryland recently lost his life in a shooting. As reported by The Washington Post, Gonev I will die Immediately after being taken to the hospital. Any…