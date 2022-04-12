"His music has gained worldwide popularity": Angel makes the front page and poses for a prestigious American magazine

“His music has gained worldwide popularity”: Angel makes the front page and poses for a prestigious American magazine

It’s no secret anymore, Angel has become a planetary star. This Monday, she posted pictures on Instagram posing for “Office”, a well-known magazine in the United States. This New York-based magazine primarily focuses on culture, fashion and music.

His first record, “Brol”, had already earned him some recognition overseas. This is also the case with his latest album “Nonante-Five”, which found its audience in the land of Uncle Sam.


Read Full News