“His music has gained worldwide popularity”: Angel makes the front page and poses for a prestigious American magazine

It’s no secret anymore, Angel has become a planetary star. This Monday, she posted pictures on Instagram posing for “Office”, a well-known magazine in the United States. This New York-based magazine primarily focuses on culture, fashion and music.

His first record, “Brol”, had already earned him some recognition overseas. This is also the case with his latest album “Nonante-Five”, which found its audience in the land of Uncle Sam.

In this totally positive interview, she addresses a range of topics such as her inspiration, her way of understanding music and the world the singer lives in. “What Angel does is, in essence, a labor of love mixed with intense research and testing of her body for performance”, The magazine believes. “Acknowledging his French-speaking roots, originally from Belgium, his music has gained popularity around the world. His voice has truly demonstrated that the language …