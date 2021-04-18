LATEST

His Story (ALTBalaji) web series Cast & Crew, Release Date, Actors, Roles, Salary, Wiki & More –

His Story

His Story (ALTBalaji): Net Sequence Story, Solid, Wiki, Actual Identify, Crew Particulars, Launch Date, and Extra

His Story is an ALTBalaji net sequence. On this net sequence Satyadeep Misra, Priyamani, and Mrinal Dutt within the main roles. His Story launched on 25 April 2021 solely on Zee5. Right here’s the complete of solid and crew of “His Story”:

His Storyy Solid:

The entire solid of net sequence His Story :

Satyadeep misra

As: Kunal

Priyamani

As: Sakshi

Mrinal dutt

Charu Shankar

Rajiv Kumar

Parinitaa Seth

Nitin Bhatia

Rheanne Tejani

Anmol

Prashant Bhagia

Shruthy Menon

Mikail Gandhi

His Storyy Teaser:

His Storyy Trailer:

Launch & Availability

His Story is accessible to stream from 25 April 2021 on the OTT platforms Zee5 and ALTBalaji. Different info associated to the present is given beneath.

Learn how to Watch His Story

  • Obtain Zee5 App or you’ll be able to watch it on the browser.
  • Create an account and in the event you don’t have one then join.
  • Search ‘His Story’

His Story

Obtainable On:- Zee5 / ALTBalaji

Language:- Hindi

Launch Date:- 25 April 2021

Directed by: Aban Bharucha Deohans

