ENTERTAINMENT

His Story Web Series AltBalaji, Cast, Actress, Episodes, Online Watch

Avatar
By
Posted on
His Story Web Series AltBalaji, Cast, Actress, Episodes, Online Watch

His Story Web Series is a Altbalaji Original Hindi Original drama Web Series.

Today we will talk about the Watch His Storyy Web Series ALTBalaji Story Cast & Crew Review Release date Actress Name.

Contents hide
1 His Story Web Series Story
1.1 Star Cast, Actress Name
1.1.1 Star Cast, Actress Name
1.1.2 Release Date
1.1.3 Official Trailer
1.1.4 Review

His Story Web Series Story

His Storyy, a ZEE5 Original romantic drama series, Starring  Satyadeep Mishra, Priya Mani Raj.

After living a ‘happily married’ life for over 20 years, Sakshi and Kunal’s marriage comes crumbling down after a hidden truth changes everything Premieres 25th April 2021.

It will release through Altbalaji, where you can watch online and HD download,

Star Cast, Actress Name

Web Series Name

▪His Story Web series) 2021

Type

▪Drama

Language

▪Hindi

Director

▪Update…..

Star Cast, Actress Name

  • Priya Mani Raj
  • Satyadeep mishra
  • Mrinal dutt
  • Charu Shankar
  • ParinitaaSeth
  • Nitin Bhatia​
  • Rheanne

Release Date

Release Date – 25th April 2021 only ALTBalaji & ZEE5 .

Official Trailer

Review

The Married Women of Riddhi Dogra ( The Married Women After the story of Ekta Kapoor, Alt Balaji () Alt balaji ) App is going to introduce a new series,

The protagonist of His Story is seen with a straight face living a false life for his family, but when his truth comes out.

What happens then This interesting story has been narrated in this new web series. Fully ready to launch on 25 April ALTBalaji And the pre-teaser of the ZEE5 web series is now streaming on social media.

In a teaser, we can see lead actor Satyadeep Mishra ( Satyadeep mishra ), Kunal ( Kunal ) Is taking a lie-detector test.

His storyThis story is based on the life of Kunal and Sakshi, who had been having a successful marriage with two children for 15 years, but the world of Sakshi then breaks down.

When he encounters Kunal’s truth. This truth of Kunal’s life ruins the family playing his laughs.

After which Kunal and Sakshi are trying to rediscover their relationship for their children after getting exposed from each other’s secrets.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
774
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
773
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
762
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
739
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
738
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
731
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
686
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
664
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
621
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
615
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top