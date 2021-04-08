His Story Web Series AltBalaji, Cast, Actress, Episodes, Online Watch

His Story Web Series is a Altbalaji Original Hindi Original drama Web Series.

His Story Web Series Story



His Storyy, a ZEE5 Original romantic drama series, Starring Satyadeep Mishra, Priya Mani Raj.

After living a ‘happily married’ life for over 20 years, Sakshi and Kunal’s marriage comes crumbling down after a hidden truth changes everything Premieres 25th April 2021.

It will release through Altbalaji, where you can watch online and HD download,

Star Cast, Actress Name



Web Series Name

▪His Story Web series) 2021

Type

▪Drama

Language

▪Hindi

Director

▪Update…..

Star Cast, Actress Name



Priya Mani Raj

Satyadeep mishra

Mrinal dutt

Charu Shankar

ParinitaaSeth

Nitin Bhatia​

Rheanne

Release Date – 25th April 2021 only ALTBalaji & ZEE5 .

Official Trailer



Review



The Married Women of Riddhi Dogra ( The Married Women After the story of Ekta Kapoor, Alt Balaji () Alt balaji ) App is going to introduce a new series,

The protagonist of His Story is seen with a straight face living a false life for his family, but when his truth comes out.

What happens then This interesting story has been narrated in this new web series. Fully ready to launch on 25 April ALTBalaji And the pre-teaser of the ZEE5 web series is now streaming on social media.

In a teaser, we can see lead actor Satyadeep Mishra ( Satyadeep mishra ), Kunal ( Kunal ) Is taking a lie-detector test.

‘His storyThis story is based on the life of Kunal and Sakshi, who had been having a successful marriage with two children for 15 years, but the world of Sakshi then breaks down.

When he encounters Kunal’s truth. This truth of Kunal’s life ruins the family playing his laughs.

After which Kunal and Sakshi are trying to rediscover their relationship for their children after getting exposed from each other’s secrets.