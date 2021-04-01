ENTERTAINMENT

His Story (Zee5) web series Cast & Crew, Release Date, Actors, Roles, Salary, Wiki & More –

His Story

His Story (Zee5): Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Release Date, and More

His Story

His Story is a ZEE5 web series. In this web series Satyadeep Misra, Priyamani, and Mrinal Dutt in the leading roles. His Story released on 25 April 2021 only on Zee5. Here's the full of cast and crew of "His Story":

His Story Cast:

The complete cast of web series His Story :

Storyline

The story is set in Bombay, and it is a story about a family, where the couple has been together for years and also have teenage children. But then the husband's infidelity comes into the picture, and he is in a relationship with another man, and that breaks the family. The series shows the perspective of three people in the show, and how they react to everything that is going on.

Release & Availability

His Story is available to stream from 25 April 2021 on the OTT platforms Zee5 and ALTBalaji. Other information related to the show is given below.

How to Watch His Story

  • Download Zee5 App or you can watch it on the browser.
  • Create an account and if you don't have one then sign up.
  • Search 'His Story'

His Story

Available On:- Sea5

Language:- Hindi

Release Date:- 25 April 2021

Directed by: Aban Bharucha Deohans

