His Storyy Web Series Cast Alt Balaji & Zee 5, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video and Full Movie Download

Marriage is a racket Episode 1

Kunal and Sakshi have a grand opening for his or her new restaurant, Saffron. On the get together, Kunal is stunned to see Preet, and Sonakshi creates a ruckus when she spots her husband’s girlfriend.

Yeh Dil, Kyu Na Keh from episode 2

After her video goes viral, Jhanvi is suspended from faculty. Sakshi cancels her Bengaluru journey and returns house to seek out Kunal lacking. Upset, she decides to seek out out the place he’s.

Hidden Goals episode 3

To make up for her mistake, Sakshi invitations Preet and Rati for a recreation evening the place she and Preet have an intense dialog. Later, when Rafia finds Preet’s cellphone, she rushes to the parking zone to return it.

All of it comes Crumbling down episode 4

The three households go for an outing the place Jhanvi and Ved carry out on the open mic evening at Saffron membership. Later, Shivaay finds some obscene photos in Ved’s cellphone, and Sakshi catches Preet and Kunal sharing an intimate second.

His Storyy episode 5

Sakshi meets Preet and offers him a bit of her thoughts. Throughout cricket follow, Ved hurls a ball at Shivaay. Later, Kunal confesses about his relationship with Preet to Sakshi.

Pretence and Lies episode 6

Sakshi and Kunal determine to separate and he or she makes a stunning announcement at Nihal and Loveleen’s anniversary get together. Sakshi seeks Sonakshi’s recommendation and later confronts Kunal and asks him to maneuver out. In the meantime, Shivaay encourages Jhanvi to get again to high school.

Of Rumours and ending episode 7

Unable to take Shivaay’s bigotry, Jhanvi decides to stroll away from him. Preet invitations Kunal to stick with him and Sakshi tells him to not reveal the reality to the children.

Out of the Closest episode 8

Nihal reveals on social media that Sakshi and Preet are having an affair. This irks Kunal and he visits Nihal’s workplace to offer him a bit of his thoughts. Nonetheless, issues worsen and Nihal follows Kunal to Preet’s home.

Love is Love episode 9

An upset Shivaay runs away from house, however Kunal manages to deliver him again. In the meantime, everyone seems to be desperately attempting to maintain their lives so as.

A New Starting episode 10

Kunal and Sakshi’s divorce is finalised. Rafia invitations all people over for dinner the place Kunal broadcasts that he’s getting married to Preet. Later, Preet is attacked by some strangers.

Fortunately by no means after episode 11

The police examine the assault on Preet, however he refuses to cooperate with them. Sakshi decides to organise Kunal and Preet’s engagement get together, however Preet will get chilly toes.

