His Storyy Web Series Cast, Trailer, Story, Wiki, and Where to Watch

His Storyy is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on Alt Balaji/ Zee5 App and website (25th March 2021). The lead cast of the web series includes Satyadeep Mishra, Priya Mani Raj, and Mrinal Dutt. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Alt Balaji/Zee5 app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 25th March 2021. Zee5 and Altbalaji have a strategic partnership because of Ekta Kapoor, that is why the web series will also be available on the Zee5 app and website. His Storyy web series is directed by Suparn S Varma. Ekta Kapoor is the producer of the web series.

After living a ‘happily married’ life for over 20 years, Sakshi and Kunal’s marriage comes crumbling down after a hidden truth changes everything.

His Storyy Wiki and Crew

Name His Storyy
Director Suparn S Varma
Producer Ekta Kapoor
Shobha Kapoor
Tanveer Bookwala
Written by/Story Ritu Bhatia
Screenplay Ritu Bhatia
Production Company Ding Infinity
Balaji Telefilms
Lead Cast Satyadeep Mishra
Priya Mani Raj
Mrinal dutt
Genre Thriller
Drama
Total Episodes Not Known
Country India
Creative Director Baljit singh chaddha
Executive Producer Insiya Burmawala
Releasing Date 25th March 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Alt balaji
Sea5

His Storyy Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

His Storyy Cast and Details

Satyadeep mishra
Priya Mani Raj
Mrinal dutt

Where to watch His Storyy?

Legally you can watch His Storyy web series on the Alt Balaji app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.

