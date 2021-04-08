His Storyy Web Series Cast, Trailer, Story, Wiki, and Where to Watch

His Storyy is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on Alt Balaji/ Zee5 App and website (25th March 2021). The lead cast of the web series includes Satyadeep Mishra, Priya Mani Raj, and Mrinal Dutt. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Alt Balaji/Zee5 app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 25th March 2021. Zee5 and Altbalaji have a strategic partnership because of Ekta Kapoor, that is why the web series will also be available on the Zee5 app and website. His Storyy web series is directed by Suparn S Varma. Ekta Kapoor is the producer of the web series.

After living a ‘happily married’ life for over 20 years, Sakshi and Kunal’s marriage comes crumbling down after a hidden truth changes everything.

His Storyy Wiki and Crew

Name His Storyy Director Suparn S Varma Producer Ekta Kapoor

Shobha Kapoor

Tanveer Bookwala Written by/Story Ritu Bhatia Screenplay Ritu Bhatia Production Company Ding Infinity

Balaji Telefilms Lead Cast Satyadeep Mishra

Priya Mani Raj

Mrinal dutt Genre Thriller

Drama Total Episodes Not Known Country India Creative Director Baljit singh chaddha Executive Producer Insiya Burmawala Releasing Date 25th March 2021 Language Hindi Releasing Platform Alt balaji

Sea5

His Storyy Trailer

His Storyy Cast and Details

Where to watch His Storyy?

Legally you can watch His Storyy web series on the Alt Balaji app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.