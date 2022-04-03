His wife slaps Colin Berry during a defamation lawsuit!

The trial by Richard Berry’s ex-wife, Jean Manson, against the actor’s daughter Colin began this Friday, April 1. And the least we can say is that everything didn’t go according to plan…

A little over a year ago, Colin Berry, daughter of, Richard Berryfiled a complaint against his father for incest and also accused the actor’s ex-girlfriend, Jean Manson, of participating in these acts. The 71-year-old singer filed a defamation suit against Colin Berry.

“We have to stop these lies. I can’t live with the doubts that people may have about me. I am a great integrity person, I always have been (…) If I had seen something inappropriate, So I would have seen him immediately…