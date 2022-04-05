Historic comeback lifts Kansas to men’s NCAA basketball title

new Orleans – Best. return back. Sometimes. Rock Chalk looks great next to a Jayhawk.

What looked like a loser cause turned out to be one of the sweetest victories ever for Kansas.

The Jayhawks won their fourth NCAA title on Monday, thanks to a flurry of second-half that erased a 16-point deficit and eventually defeated North Carolina 72-69 in an epic battle of power events.

David Cobb of CBSSports.com called it “A game for the ages.”

“UNC will look back with great regret,” he wrote. “A 15 point halftime lead evaporated shortly after halftime.”

It was the biggest comeback in national championship history, surpassing the 1963 title game, when Loyola defeated Cincinnati on the buzzer to overcome a 15-point deficit, 60–58.