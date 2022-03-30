‘Historic Injustice’: Biden Makes Lynching America’s Hate Crime | politics news

United States President Joe Biden has signed into law the first federal law that makes it a federal hate crime in the country after civil rights groups pushed for such a measure for more than a century.

The law is named after 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was brutally murdered in a racist attack in Mississippi in 1955 – an incident that drew national attention to the atrocities and violence facing African Americans and promoted the American civil rights movement.

“No federal law to date has explicitly prohibited lynching,” Biden said on Tuesday after signing The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House.

“The lynching was pure terror to enforce the lie that not everyone, not everyone is in America, not everyone is…