Historic: Manu Ginobili to enter NBA Hall of Fame

Former Bahrain basketball player Manu Ginobili will be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in the historic event of Argentine basketball.

Although it was a possibility that had been considered for some time, according to an American media outlet, the four-time champion with the San Antonio Spurs would become a legend.

The Hall of Fame is a place of honor for all the legends who have made their mark in the biggest leagues in the world. The Argentine Texans would be a part of the team after playing 16 seasons and appearing in the NBA All-Star Game twice.


