Historic palace open to the public for the first time in its 900-year history

A historic castle on the border with Herefordshire is set to open its doors to the public next month for the first time in its 900-year history.

Work is underway to restore Hay Castle in Hay-on-Wye in time for its official opening in May.

Tom True, executive director of the Hay Castle Trust, told BBC News: “I think people are very excited because we have woken up to this great building, which is why Hay is where it is, but has been dormant for a long time.

“It’s thrilling, it’s amazing and nerve-wracking and spectacular.

“Antique stones and extraordinary joinery are all well and good but it is the people who will make the place and I can’t wait to see them activate and animate the site.

“I think the possibilities are endless and…