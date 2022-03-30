“Historic settlement”: proceedings against the expansion of the port of Antwerp halted, both Doel and the port win

There are 4 main elements in a raga. A neutral arbitrator will in the future keep an eye on:

1. Purpose Lives

Doel will be given a vision of the future with a focus on housing, heritage and entertainment. At the same time, the new dock can operate round the clock, seven days a week.

2. Residential areas outside Doel will be retained

The residential areas outside the Doel, in particular Oden Doel, Rappenberg, Seftingen, Oud Arenberg, will be protected. Agreements have also been made and investments are being made for the scattered settlement in the Polder area.

3. Balance between Agriculture and Nature

The government-owned agricultural area on the left bank of the Scheldt will be used to enable nature measures. This relates to an area of ​​665 hectares that would be devoted entirely to nature and 200 hectares that would remain in agricultural use, but to which certain nature requirements apply (eg specific crops).

4. Mobility and Inheritance

The agreement includes…