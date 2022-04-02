History and Significance of Maharashtra New Year

The Maharashtrian festival Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvastar Padyo, is an auspicious occasion celebrated on the first day of Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. This year it will be celebrated on April 2, Saturday. This festival signifies the arrival of spring and coincides with the beginning of the New year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus, especially famous in parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.With vibrant adornments, Gudi Padwa witnesses dancing, street processions and tasty festival delicacies.

On Gudi Padwa, people start the occasion with a customary oil bath, after which they decorate their homes and slip into new…