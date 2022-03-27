History, Eritrea wins Binium Girmay ahead of Christophe Laporte

Kick off the start of the season! At only 21 years old, Binium Girme dealt a major blow by winning the Ghent-Wevelgem on Sunday 27 March. After 248.8 kilometres, Eritrea won the biggest race of its youth career and Thus becoming the first African rider to win a cycling classic. His victory in the sprint ahead of Frenchman Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), one of the men in recent weeks, is a Tour de force that is as surprising as it is grand. In a group of four that framed several favourites, Belgian Diers van Gestel (Total Energy) completed the podium.

We expected a fresh display of Jumbo-Visma and a dominating Vout van Aert. Belgium showed up but missed the perfect attack. Not Christophe Laporte. the former…

