History from Scottie Scheffler on Day 3 of the 86th Masters

World number one Scotty Schaeffler had history on his side as he equaled the record in the third round of the 86th Masters.

Seeking a remarkable fourth win in his previous six events, Schaeffler carded an impressive second-round 67 and posted half of his eight-under par total at Augusta National.

This gave the 25-year-old American a five-shot lead over defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, 2011 winner Charl Schwartzell, Ireland’s Shane Lowry and first-round leader Sungjae Im.

Four of the last five players to claim the green jacket to achieve such a halfway lead, with Jordan Spieth the most recent to do so in 2015.

