History, nostalgia and betting tips on Final Four matchups

Duke vs. North Carolina, the biggest rivalry in college sports, has produced many iconic moments. On Saturday night, the two-story school will meet for the first time in the NCAA Tournament in an unlikely clash in the Final Four.

Mike Krzyzewski is the greatest college coach of all time and this momentous occasion will be in his final season (50–47 All Time vs UNC). North Carolina is headed by a former Tar Heel great Hubert Davis to take over Roy Williams’ program in his first season.

UNC entered the tournament as the number 8 seed and were a bubble team until they demolished the Blue Devils in Coach Kay’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke, a No. 2 seed, always had the talent to win four straight games in March and make…