History of Cycling! The debutant Binium Girme is the first African winner in the Gent-Wevelgem. Ghent – Wavellgame 2022

He almost left home, but remained in Belgium and won Gent-Wevelgem. Binium Girmay (Intermarché-Vanti-Gobert) was the fastest of the quartet along with Christophe Laporte, Jasper Stuven and Dries van Gestel. He is the first African on Gent-Wevelgem’s honor list.
Ghent-Wevelgem in a nutshell
- Winner of the day: Binyam Girmay joined only as a last resort, he saw the right time to attack in the final and won. In his first full professional season, the 21-year-old Eritrean had already dazzled in Milan-Sanremo and E3, adding him to Gent-Wevelgem’s starting list at the last minute. Like a seasoned hand, he directed himself to victory. A memorable moment for African cycling.
- Losers of the Day: Vout van Aert was clearly the strongest on the Kemelberg climb, but in the final jumbo-wisma…