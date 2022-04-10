History, Significance and How to Celebrate

10th April is celebrated and observed as Siblings Day. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of a sibling in a person’s life. The day aims to make people realise the value of brothers and sisters in their lives and to express gratitude towards their siblings. Siblings Day was first celebrated in 1996 after Claudia Evart created the holiday in 1995 after losing her only siblings.

Siblings Day: History

New Yorker Claudia Evart,…