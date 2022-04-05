Hitmakers: Yeti Beats Making on Doja Kat & Sza’s Grammy-Winning Kiss Me More | Interview

In 2013, producer Yeti Beats – real name David Sprecher – met an unknown artist named Amala Zandile Dlamini. Of course, she is now better known as the chart-winning Doja Cat. Here, he reflects on how he teamed up with Sza for the platinum-selling Kiss Me More, which won the 2022 Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance…

I first came across Doja Cat when I built a studio in Echo Park – my first outside my apartment. At the time, I recorded Rebellion, a reggae band from California, as well as a few other bands, rappers, and a bunch of random things, but it was almost like destiny that I met Doja. I had an intern named Jerry [Powell], which goes by Tizhimself – he is a producer who still works with Doja and did Kiss Me More with us. He was…