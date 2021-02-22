HL vs KTS Fantasy Prediction: Highvolt Lions vs Knights Best Fantasy Picks for South Africa T20 Challenge | sport

HL vs KTS Fantasy Prediction: Highveld Lions vs Nights – 23 February 2021 (Durban). Pite van Biljon and Rassie van der Dussen are batting really well for their teams.

The Lions will capture the Knights in the league match of the CSA T20 Challenge competition. The Premier T20 competition is finally underway in South Africa.

The Lions have won both of their games in the tournament, while the Knights have won one of their three matches. There are some international players in the Lions squad, and they are definitely a strong team in this game.

Pitch report – The batting average at this place is 144 runs in this competition.

Total Games Played: 8; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 3; Bats 2N d Won: 5

Match Details:

Time: – 6:00 PM IST, live on FANSOD Stadium: – Kingsmead, Durban

Potential XI for both sides: –

Highveld lions – Ryan Rickelton, Reeja Hendrix, Temba Bavuma, Rasi van der Dusan, Delano Potgieter, Dwine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Fangiso, Bjorn Fortuin, Cagiso Rabada, Beuron Hendrick.

The knights – Jacques Snyman, Patrick Krueger, Ryan van Tonner, Pite van Biljon, Farhan Behardian, Sean von Berg, Vandile Makwetu, Farisco Adams, Alfred Mothoa, Grant Mokona, Miguel Pretorius.

Squad must have 5 players

C Morris, L Ngidi, T Bavuma, R van der Dussen, and K Rabada.

Note: – The figures mentioned are the Momentum ODD Cup 2020 games, or stated otherwise.

HL vs KTS team wicket-keeper

R Rickelton (Price 8.5) Will be the wicketkeeper of our team. Rickelton scored 511 runs in the Momentum ODD Cup last season, while averaging 51.10. He is an aggressive opener.

HL vs KTS Team Batsmen

P van Biljan (price 9.5) and R van Toner (price 8.5) Knights will be our batsmen. Biljon has scored 134 runs at an average of 67.00 in the tournament, while Toner has also scored 42 runs in the only game. These two are fantastic batsmen.

R. van der Dussen (Price 10) and Reeja Hendrick (Price 9.5) The Lions will have our batsmen. Doosan has scored 101 runs in the tournament, while Reeza is also an international level player. These two are top-ranked players.

HL vs KTS Team all-rounders

D Pretorius (Price 8.5) We will have an all-rounder from the Lions. Pretorius bowled well on the last Pakistan tour, while he has taken three wickets in this tournament.

HL vs KTS Team Bowlers

S von Berg (value 9) and M Pretorius (price 8.5) The Knights will be our bowlers. Berg took 18 wickets last season, while he scored three points in the competition. Pretorius has taken five wickets in this tournament, while he has scored 59 runs with the bat.

K Rabada (value 9.5), S Magala (value 8.5), and B Fortuin (price 8.5) The Lions will have our bowlers. Rabada took 30 wickets in IPL 2020, while he took four wickets in this tournament. Magla has taken five wickets in this competition, while Fortuin has taken three wickets. All three are wicket takers.

Match Prediction: The Highveld Lions are the favorites to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Pite van Biljon and Rassie van der Dussen

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain Pick + Kagiso Rabada and Miguel Pretorius

