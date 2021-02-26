HL vs WAR Fantasy Prediction: HighVoltage Lions Best Fantasy Choice over Warriors for South Africa T20 Challenge | sport

HL vs WAR Fantasy Prediction: Highveld Lions vs Warriors – 27 February 2021 (Durban). The trio of Hendrix, Bavuma and Doosan will play a big role in the game.

The Lions will take on the Warriors in the play-off match of the CSA T20 Challenge competition. The Premier T20 competition has finally reached its knockout stage.

The Lions won four of their five matches in the league-stages, while the Warriors won just a couple of their games. A trio of Reeja Hendrix, Temba Bavuma and Rasp van der Dusan lead the Lions’ batting, while Rabada is their main fast bowler. The Warriors certainly look weak on paper, and this game is going to be tough for them.

Pitch report – The average batting score at this place in this competition is 146 runs.

Match Details:

Time: – 6:00 PM IST, live on FANSOD Stadium: – Kingsmead, Durban

Potential XI for both sides: –

Highveld lions – Ryan Rickelton, Reeja Hendrix, Temba Bavuma, Rasi van der Dusan, Vian Mulder, Dwine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Cipamala, Bjorn Fortuin, Cagiso Rabada, Beuron Hendrick.

Warrior’s – Gihan Cloete, John John Smuts, Lesiba Noguepe, Cintemba Kashile, Ayabulela Gakman, Vihan Lube, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Janssen, Enrich Narje, Mitivekha Nabe, Lizzo Makosi.

Squad must have 5 players

R Hendricks, R van der Dussen, Jon Jon Smuts, K Rabada and S Qeshile.

HL vs WAR team wicket-keeper

S Kilesh (Price 8.5) Will be our team’s wicket keeper. Qeshile has scored 94 runs in the tournament at an average of 23.50, while his strike-rate has been 105.61. He is the best pick in this category.

HL vs WAR Team Batsmen

R van der Dussen (Price 10), Reeja Hendrix (Price 9.5), and T Bavuma (Price 9) The Lions will have our batsmen. Dusen has scored 147 runs at an average of 73.50 in the tournament, while Bavuma has scored 146 runs at an average of 36.50. Reeja has also scored 186 runs in the competition. All three are champion players.

HL vs WAR Team all-rounders

J Smuts (Price 10) and a guy (Price 4) Our all-rounder will be from the Warriors. Guckman has taken five wickets in this competition, while his economy has been 7.11. Smuts has scored 112 runs in the tournament, while he has taken one wicket in bowling.

HL vs WAR Team Bowlers

M Nebe (Price 9) and M Jinsen (Price 8.5) The Warriors will have our bowlers. Nebe has taken eight wickets in the tournament, while Johnson has taken four wickets. These two are wicket takers.

K Rabada (value 9.5), S Magala (price 8.5), and B Fortuin (price 8.5) The Lions will have our bowlers. Magla has taken ten wickets in the tournament, while Rabada has taken six wickets. Fortuin also bowled well and took six wickets with an economy of 6.52.

Match Prediction: The Highveld Lions are the favorites to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

John John Smuts and Reeja Hendrix

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain Pick + Kagiso Rabada and Rasi van der Dusan

