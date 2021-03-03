Hockey is an Agrosant Sport: Sandeep Kishan – TheMiracleTech

Sundardeep Kishan is hoping to deliver the biggest hit of his career with his 25th film A1 Express where he will be seen as a hockey player. Lavanya Tripathi played the lead lady in the first film directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu. Sudeep has also moderated the project along with TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Aggarwal and Daya Pannan. Sudeep Kishan made interesting revelations in his media interaction.

Usually for landmark films, actors prefer to do movies directly. Why did you choose a remake?

A1 Express is my Landmark 25th film. But, it is a historical film for me in many other ways. It is the first hockey film in Telugu. We thoroughly enjoyed making this wonderful film. This remake is not a frame to frame. We took the original idea and rewrote it. Paying respect to the idea, we bought the remake rights. Hip Hop Tamizha told me that due to the budget restriction, we had to compromise in making the film. He requested us to make it into a visually stunning film.

You are suitable for rom-com, why did you dare to do a sports drama?

In rom-coms, we do not get to show actors their acting skills. But, sports movies are really hard to make. Actors undergo physical changes and need to learn the game to play like a professional player.

Did you take any coaching?

Yes, I learned the game for about six months. We started shooting only after we were fully prepared. Hockey is an arrogant sport that gives the audience an adrenaline rush. I got hurt during the shooting of the film and I needed to change my body language to play a challenging role. I also watched hockey matches to get the body language of a hockey player.

Does A1 Express have all the commercial content?

First of all, it is not a serious film and it will not discuss politics. The film tackles a problem. The story revolves around a stadium. I cannot disclose more than this. However, the film has all the necessary commercial elements like it has a love story where I share amazing chemistry with Lavanya Tripathi and the hockey scenes will give to the goons.

TMTs like Chak De were shot at Mohali Stadium, what is it like to shoot in such a big stadium?

When we first saw the stadium we had no words. It is huge that we were initially afraid if we could make full use of the stadium. But, the creative team helped us make a crazy film.

Why did you stop working with your uncle Chhota Naidu?

Chhota Mama became very emotional during the pre-release event and there is a reason behind it. He once told me, you talk and I will talk. He was surprised to see my look and makeover in the film.

What about your next movies?

I am playing a different kind of role in Rowdy Baby. I did a film under East Coast Production with director Ved Vyas and also signed a film for AK Entertainment. My production venture Vivaha Bhojanambu is also getting ready for release.

