Hogwarts Legacy: gameplay, exploration, history, everything you need to remember from the Harry Potter game!

Last night, Warner Bros. has finally decided to unveil one of its next babies, namely Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy. Presented on PS5, Avalanche’s game has won over a wide audience and truth be told, we understand why. Here is everything detailed.

After months and months of complaints from players as well as rumors and other strange clues, the wait was unbearable: Sony and Waner Bros knew it well and that’s why the two giants, partners since the announcement of the game, got down to a beautiful presentation ofHogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy.

To do this, a generous State of Play of about twenty minutes : first of all, fourteen minutes of immersion in this promising open world, then six others punctuated by comments from developers.

What we know about the history of Hogwarts Legacy

Good that Hogwarts Legacy is from the universe established by JK Rowling with the Harry Potter books, it should be noted that our dear bespectacled wizard will absolutely not be present. And for good reason, the context of the game taking place at the end of the 19th century! We will then embody a new schoolboy (or schoolgirl), which we must first create via a character editor.

Afterwards, the player will have the luxury of choosing his house thanks to the Sorting Hat, among which Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff. A direction that will determine part of the adventure since depending on this membership, the room that will serve as the main base for the hero or heroine will differ.

The goal of our little lucky guy will therefore be to follow the traditional courses of Hogwarts, to progress as a wizard but also and above all to fight against the rebellion of the goblins, some of whom seem determined to change the course of things using black magic. New faces will be present in majority, as well as some well-known figures like Nick Nearly Sans-Tête. A perfect excuse to immerse body and soul in this meticulously reproduced cult pop-culture castle.

Exploring Hogwarts, an essential component

If previous Harry Potter video games already allowed us to stroll through some of the iconic places of Hogwarts, these do not however play in the same category as Hogwarts Legacy, definitely in the big leagues. It’s quite simple, le study Avalanche Software (not to be confused with the developers of Just Cause Avalanche Studios) seems to have done a titanic job in reconstructing the place.

Above all, as mentioned above, it is an open world in which it will be possible to go completely freely. This includes the Castle itself, from its insolent staircases to the Great Hall through the various rooms used for spells, magic potions or botany classes (which it will be possible to attend and participate in). Everything seems to be there and naturally, the chills are somewhat felt.

Note that certain hidden or formally prohibited parts of the establishment will also be offered, which will however require solving puzzles or exercising discretion. It will be the same for the outside of Hogwarts, which will also hold a very important place since you can step over your flying broom (or even a griffin) to travel through the lands, forests and other surrounding villages. These will notably house clothing stores or, sometimes, somewhat dubious wizards that it is better not to come across.

In short, exploration will play a key role in Hogwarts Legacy and by the way, the particularly licked plastic and dantesque panoramas should allow a total immersion. The developers even announced a whole seasonal and weather system, with snow or rain! The very rich and relevant universe is undoubtedly one of the most attractive points of the game, of what was shown last night.

Spell-based fights… and not only

Hogwarts Legacy being an action-RPG, it will include many combat phases which have also benefited from a highlighting. So we will learn spells gradually (yes, the Expelliarmus will of course be on the program) that we can launch and combine with others to make combos. With little vibes of beat them all, our hero or our heroine will thus be able to dodge with a roll or a small teleportation to take his enemies from behind and achieve real sequences.

From what it was possible to see in the State of Play, some fights will even be frantic with a multitude of enemies surrounding the wizard or witch, some with energy shields that will have to be deactivated in a way that we can imagine very precisely. As for the bestiary, there are fantastic creatures like goblins, animals or kinds of ghouls and, therefore, wizards in flesh and blood. Some duels will even be doable, with the classic confrontation of spells to which Harry Potter and Voldemort have already accustomed us.

The other interesting mechanism that reminds us of some big action games of the generation, it is the possibility of using the environment to achieve one’s ends. You can then lift barrels, swords or certain elements to throw them violently at your enemies, or even bewitch small beings to make them attack. Similarly, the use of a Mandrake (and its still unbearable cry) will be very useful during fights that are too congested.

Real opportunities for development

A focus was also made on the progression of the hero or heroine, like any good self-respecting role-playing game. First, you should know that there are several progress levers, such as the one directly related to exploration. Chests scattered around the open world will literally allow you to loot equipment while specific plants can be picked and accumulated to prepare potions manually. These will allow a strategic advantage, for example in combat by making his skin hard as stone, or in stealth or making himself invisible.

The State of Play also introduced the Room of Requirement (which fans are already familiar with) which will serve as a hub for crafting magical equipment.. With resources and a waiting time for preparation, we will then recover objects with specific functions and improvements for our magic, which should not be negligible. One of the crunchy surprises was also the possibility of having your own plot of green land and building a real house there!

Finally, let’s note some nice nods to Fantastic Beasts since we can choose to catch them in our magic bag ; the mythical (and annoying) rail sequence from the very first Harry Potter game will also be revisited here, which some may consider a nice reference.

Expected release at the end of the year

Finally, one last information was released and not the least: Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for the end of 2022, on the occasion of the end-of-year celebrations. If the entire presentation was captured on PlayStation 5, the game is also planned for PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC to appeal to the widest possible audience. Alas, no precise release date has been given but it will be soon, certainly in the months to come.

Note in passing that it is already possible to pre-order the software from the usual retailers.

