Hogwarts Legacy on Switch: Price, cover, press release … no more doubt!

A Switch version has been officially confirmed for Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy.

We published this morning a news showing that information had sown doubt among observers: could Hogwarts Legacy be released on Switch? If the console’s technical capabilities don’t really seem appropriate, the information is now official: yesthe future RPG of the Wizarding World will indeed be released on the Nintendo console !

Accio Joy-Con!

The game’s official website showed the Switch icon at the bottom of the page, but until then it had never been confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy Coming to Switch. If we imagine that the developers of Avalanche and the publisher Warner wanted to release the game on such a popular platform, there was still the problem of the technical capabilities of the machine. It seems that these abilities can be bypassed (probably with a cloud game as is already the case with other very greedy titles). In effect, the FAQ on the game’s official site couldn’t be clearer:

Q: What platforms will Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy be available on?

A: Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy will be available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®4 Pro, Nintendo SwitchPC, Xbox Series X|S et sur les consoles Xbox One.

Our colleagues from GamerGen also had the direct confirmation from a game manager, Hogwarts Legacy will be released on Switch. On the other hand, it is not for the moment specified nowhere (neither on the game site, nor on the shops) how the game will run on Switch. We imagine that more information will be communicated to us in the future.

Sign-in required on Xbox? Old-gen price on Switch?

On last novemberyou were taught that the pre-orders of the game had already started. The game was notably offered by Fnac on PS5 and Xbox Series at €79.99 and on PS4 and Xbox One at €69.99. It should be noted that Amazon now offers a Switch version. If this version is no longer pre-orderable because there is “no more stock”, we could see the official cover of the game. Some insiders were also able communicate on the price of the game.

Hogwarts Legacy pre-order on Switch is available for $52.07 on Amazon $51.20 on Xbox One $58.94 on Xbox Series

If these prices seem a little too lowespecially compared to pre-orders in France, this gives us at least an idea of ​​the very small price difference there could be between the Xbox One and Switch versions of the game. Note also another detail that is important: unlike the PlayStation and Nintendo versions, the two US covers of Xbox Series and Xbox One talk about internet connection required. This was not the case on the first Xbox covers unveiled at the launch of pre-orders in France. From conflicting and somewhat confusing informationwhich should be clarified as information about the game is revealed.

American covers, the most recent, findable on Amazon:

French covers, unveiled during the launch of pre-orders in November, findable on Fnac and Amazon France:

  • Pre-order Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 at €79.99 on Fnac
  • Pre-order Hogwarts Legacy on PS4 at €69.99 on Fnac
  • Pre-order Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox Series at €79.99 on Fnac
  • Pre-order Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox One at €69.99 on Fnac

Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy will be released on Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC for Christmas 2022.

By Damien-LadderWriting jeuxvideo.com

