Hogwarts Legacy: “this is the game that all Harry Potter fans have been waiting for for 20 years”, the developers express themselves

Last night was a great moment for all fans of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy was presented up and down and across and the adventure promises to be magical, both literally and figuratively. The developers also released a nice six-minute making-of.

Harry Potter, Eternal Superstar

The Harry Potter games are a story whose origins date back to the 90s with Electronic Arts determined to get their hands on this superpower of modern culture. The result was ultra-prolific with phenomenally successful video games – much more than one can imagine – directly participating in the rise of the American publisher, to become in part the titan it is today. . Many years later, water has flowed under the bridges and the franchise has passed into the fold of Warner Bros. Games, but the wizard remains as popular as ever.

So it’s the turn of Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy to generate a monstrous hype, him whose plot absolutely does not include Harry Potter since taking place at the end of the 19th century in the mythical British castle. This new generation version of the school, which will take the form of an ultra-detailed open world, won over its audience last night, during the State of Play: the opportunity was therefore found to place a nice making-of of six minutes.

A game overflowing with passion

And if there is one thing that emanates from this developer diary, it is undoubtedly the fervor and love of the saga of JK Rowling from the Avalanche Software studio, which seems to have put all these guts into the design. Active for many years, we understand better why a detailed presentation was made so long after the first traces of the project, which date back to 2018: the ambitions were frankly great.

A passionate way to express the developer’s attention to detail across various positions – we see producers, graphic designers or simply the game director Alan Tew – while offering new artwork, scattered here and there. The video is available at the top of the page, in our player.

And if you want to see the gameplay presentation as well as everything you need to remember from the State of Play, it’s happening at this address. We recall that Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy is expected at the end of the year on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One.

