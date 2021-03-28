LATEST

Hokies take series against Panthers in 8-4 win – Virginia Tech Athletics

Pitt

PITTSBURGH, Pa. —Junior Anthony Simonelli racked up seven strikeouts and senior Jaison Heard added 5 extra to assist lead the No. 22 Virginia Tech Hokies over the No. 14 Pittsburgh Panthers 8-4 on Saturday.

Along with his seven strikeouts, Simonelli (2-0) tossed 5 innings, giving up one run on three hits and strolling one for Virginia Tech (12-8, 8-6). Heard’s 5 strikeouts got here along with his three innings of three-run ball the place he allowed 4 hits whereas strolling one.

Within the batter’s field, the Hokies had been led by freshman TJ Rumfield, who went 2-for-4 on the day with a stroll and three RBIs. Freshman Carson Jones put collectively a standout day on the dish as properly, going 1-for-3 with a stroll and two RBIs. Sophomore Kevin Madden additionally contributed for Virginia Tech, placing collectively one hit in 4 journeys to the plate whereas including two RBIs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hokies bought the scoring began early, placing one run on the board within the high of the primary inning. Freshman Jack Hurley got here throughout to attain the lone run of the inning for Virginia Tech and get them on the board.

After the Panthers rallied to tie the ballgame at one, the Hokies got here again to retake the lead within the sixth inning. which introduced the rating to 4-1 in favor of the Hokies.

Virginia Tech held Pittsburgh scoreless earlier than constructing their result in 5-1 within the eighth inning. The Hokies scored as soon as on an RBI single off the bat of Jones.

Virginia Tech stored the Panthers scoreless earlier than their offense bought issues transferring the following inning. The three-run fram for the Hokies was puncuated by a two-run single off the bat of Rumfield. bringing the Virginia Tech benefit to 8-1. Pittsburgh put three runs on the scoreboard earlier than the sport was over, however the Hokies nonetheless coasted to the 8-4 win.

GAME NOTES
» Simonelli struck out seven Panthers hitters and Heard fanned 5 for the Hokies.
» The Virginia Tech pitching workers mixed to strike out 15 Pittsburgh hitters.
» Virginia Tech’s highest scoring inning was the ninth, when it pushed three runs throughout.
» Virginia Tech grabbed a 1-0 lead within the high half of the primary and did not give up that lead for the rest of the sport.
» The Hokies out-hit the Panthers at a 9-8 clip.
» Virginia Tech went 6-for-19 (.316) with runners in scoring place.
» Virginia Tech pitchers restricted Pittsburgh to simply 1-for-5 (.200) with runners in scoring place.
» Rumfield led the Hokies on the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
» Pittsburgh was led offensively by junior Jr. Ron Washington, who went 2-for-4 with a house run and three RBIs.

This story created by means of content material automation know-how from Data Writing.

x