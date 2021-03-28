Hokies wrap NCAAs with highest finish in school history – Virginia Tech Athletics

GREENSBORO – The Virginia Tech males’s swim and dive workforce completed eleventh general on the 2021 Males’s NCAA Championships on Saturday night on the Greensboro Aquatic Heart.

The Hokies wrapped up competitors with the best end at school historical past and the best factors scored at school hisotry. The Hokies almost trippled the pervious factors from 55 to 135. Tech closed the night time in excessive trend with seven athletes competing within the final day of finals, breaking 4 faculty information.

Sam Tornqvist positioned twelfth general within the 200 backstroke incomes Honorable Point out All-American. The senior swam a season private better of 1:40.54.

Freshman Youssef Ramadan broke the varsity file within the 100 freestyle throughout preliminary trials with a time of 42.09. In finals, Ramadan swam a time of 42.25 incomes Honorable Point out All-American.

Carles Coll Marti broke the varsity file within the 200 breaststroke with a time of 1:51.84. The freshman positioned sixth general incomes an All-American honor.

AJ Pouch earned Honorable Point out All-American within the 200 breaststroke with a time of 1:53.03. Pouch positioned eleventh general within the occasion.

Antani Ivanov had an enormous race within the 200 butterfly inserting third general, the best particular person inserting at NCAAs at school historical past. Ivanov swam a time of 1:39.26, crushing the varsity file and incomes him an All-American honor.

Dylan Eichberg swam a time of 1:42.99 within the 200 butterfly inserting fifteenth general incomes him Honorable Point out All-American.

The 400 Freestyle Relay workforce closed out the competitors sturdy with an All-American sixth-place end and a brand new faculty file at 2:48.77.

HEAD COACH SERGIO LOPEZ MIRO

“I’m very blissful for this system, for the alumni, for everyone. Our guys got here in and completed eleventh, the final end we had was 18th. 55-points was the best earlier than and we scored 135 factors. We had a few tough scessions, however right now was nice for us. We carried out and got here out with a function and it confirmed.

I’m very happy with the children, teaching employees, help employees and trainers. They’ve accomplished a tremendous job of protecting our program collectively.I’m grateful that I acquired the chance to come back to Virginia Tech three years in the past and that our employees and college believes we may be on the high. We simply must take steps ahead and create sustainable success.”

TOP-25 FINAL STANDINGS

1.Texas – 595 | 2. California – 568 | 3. Florida – 367 | 4. Georgia – 268 | 5. Louisville – 211 | 6. Indiana – 207 | 7. Ohio State – 180 | 8. NC State – 164 | 9. Virginia – 152 | 10. Texas A&M – 151 | 11. Virginia Tech – 135 | 12. Michigan – 106 | 12. Arizona – 106 | 14. Stanford – 99 | 15. Alabama – 91 | 16. Missouri – 86 | 17. Purdue – 83 | 18. LSU – 68 | 19. Miami – 54 | 20. Tennessee – 48 | 21. Georgia Tech – 40 | 21. Minnesota – 40 | 23. Florida State – 32.5 | 24. North Carolina – 31 | 25. Notre Dame – 29

ALL-AMERICAN HONORS

800 Freestyle Relay (HM) | Manoff, Ivanov, Coll Marti, Tornqvist (6:15.19)

200 Freestyle Relay (HM) | Ramadan, Hallock, Herbert, Manoff (1:16.72)

50 Freestyle | Youssef Ramadan (19.45)

400 Medley Relay (HM) | Webb, Pouch, Ivanov, Manoff (3:05.28)

100 Butterfly | Antani Ivanov (44.67)

200 Medley Relay (HM) | Webb, Coll Marti, Ivanov, Hallock (1:23.89)

200 Backstroke (HM) | Sam Tornqvist (1:40.54)

100 Freestyle (HM) | Youssef Ramadan (42.25)

200 Breaststroke (HM) | AJ Pouch (1:53.03)

200 Breaststroke | Carles Coll Marti (1:51.84)

200 Butterfly | Antani Ivanov (1:39.26)

200 Butterfly (HM) | Dylan Eichberg (1:42.99)

400 Freestyle Relay | Ramadan, Manoff, Coll Marti, Ivanov (2:48.77)

NEW SCHOOL RECORDS SET

50 Freestyle (R) | Youssef Ramdan 18.95

400 Medley Relay | Webb, Pouch, Ivanov, Manoff (3:05.28)

200 Medley Relay | Webb, Coll Marti, Ivanov, Hallock (1:23.89)

100 Freestyle | Youssef Ramadan (42.09)

200 Breaststroke | Carles Coll Marti (1:51.84)

200 Butterfly | Antani Ivanov (1:39.26)

400 Freestyle Relay | Ramadan, Manoff, Coll Marti, Ivanov (2:48.77)

FINAL RESULTS

200 Again

B: twelfth – Sam Tornqvist (1:40.54)

100 Free

B: tenth – Youssef Ramadan (42.25)

200 Breast

A: sixth – Carles Coll Marti (1:51.84)

B: eleventh – AJ Pouch (1:53.03) HR

200 Fly

A: third – Antani Ivanov (1:39.26)

B: fifteenth – Dylan Eichberg (1:42.99)

400 Freestyle Relay

sixth – Ramadan, Manoff, Coll Marti, Ivanov (2: 48.77)

PRELIM RESULTS

200 Again

thirteenth – Sam Tornqvist (1:40.81)

100 Free

ninth – Youssef Ramadan (42.09)

forty second – Thomas Hallock (43.60)

200 Breast

sixth – Carles Coll Marti (1:52.26)

sixteenth – AJ Pouch (1:53.32)

thirtieth – Keith Myburgh (1:55.60)

200 Fly

third – Antani Ivanov (1:40.07)

14th – Dylan Eichberg (1:42.33)

1650 Free

thirty seventh – Filippo Dal Maso (15:57.88)

DAY THREE

GREENSBORO – Antani Ivanov earned an All-American honor within the 100 butterfly on Friday night time on the 2021 Males’s NCAA Championships in Greensboro.

Ivanov swam a time of 44.67 inserting sixth general within the competitors. Ivanov swam a smashing time of 44.54 within the preliminary race inserting second and incomes him a spot within the A finals.

The 200 medley relay workforce completed off the night time with a college file and an Honorable Point out All-American honor. The workforce of Forest Webb , Carles Coll Marti , Ivanov and Thomas Hallock swam a time of 1:23.89, beating their earlier set file by simply .02. The workforce positioned thirteenth general within the occasion.

Competitors will resume Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with prelims within the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke and 200 butterfly. The 400 freestyle relay will happen through the ultimate secession of the meet at 6 p.m.

FINALS RESULTS

100 Fly

sixth – Antani Ivanov (44.67)

200 Medley Relay

thirteenth – Webb, Coll Marti, Ivanov, Hallock (1:23.89)

PRELIM RESULTS

400 IM

twenty seventh – Keith Myburgh (3:47.94)

thirty fourth – Filippo Dal Maso (3:52.60)

100 Fly

2nd – Antani Ivanov (44.54)

100 Breast

twenty sixth – AJ Pouch (52.75)

twenty ninth – Carles Coll Marti (52.89)

100 Backstroke

twenty first – Sam Tornqvist (46.31)

DAY TWO

GREENSBORO – The No. 10 Virginia Tech males’s swim and dive workforce earned three All-American Honors within the second day of competitors within the 2021 Males’s NCAA Championships in Greensboro on Thursday night.

Competitors started with a twelfth place end by the 200 freestyle relay workforce. The workforce of Youssef Ramadan , Thomas Hallock , David Herbert and Blake Manoff swam a time of 1:16.72 incomes Honorable Point out All-American. Ramadan swam a lead-off time of 18.95 within the 50 freestyle, beating his earlier set faculty file of 19.15.

Ramadan earned an All-American Honor within the 50 freestyle finals inserting eighth general with a time of 19.45.

The Hokies closed out competitors with a brand new faculty file within the 400 medley relay. The workforce of Forest Webb , AJ Pouch , Antani Ivanov and Manoff swam a time of three:05.28, inserting sixteenth general within the occasion incomes Honorable Point out All-American.

Competitors will resume Friday morning at 10 AM with the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast and 100 again.

FINALS RESULTS

200 Freestyle Relay

twelfth – Ramadan, Hallock, Herbert, Manoff (1:16.72)

50 Freestyle

eighth – Youssef Ramadan (19.45)

400 Medley Relay

sixteenth – Webb, Pouch, Ivanov, Manoff (3:05.28)

PRELIMS RESULTS

200 IM

twenty seventh – Dylan Eichberg (1:44.52)

twenty ninth – Sam Tornqvist (1:44.60)

thirty third – Carles Coll Marti (1:44.98)

50 Freestyle

fifth – Youssef Ramadan (19.08)

thirtieth – Thomas Hallock (19.55)

DAY ONE

GREENSBORO – The No. 10 Virginia Tech males’s swim and dive workforce started the 2021 NCAA Championships with an Honorable Point out All-American Honor within the 800 freestyle relay.

The workforce of Blake Manoff , Antani Ivanov , Carles Coll Marti and Sam Tornqvist swam a time of 6:15.13 incomes tenth place general within the occasion.

Competitors will resume Thursday morning with prelims beginning at 10 a.m.. The Hokies shall be competing within the 200 freestyle relay, 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle and 400 medley relay.

